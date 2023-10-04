Thursday rain brings weekend cool-down

It has been another crazy warm day in early October with many reaching the mid to upper 80s. Now, we turn our attention to some big weather changes. First is a line of rain that will drape across the Ohio Valley beginning tonight. This front is already ushering in clouds into Western KY. Tomorrow will bring a cloudy but dry start, then later in the afternoon/evening we should begin to see rain develop and fall in parts of central KY. This line will push east sending our whole viewing area at least a shot at rain, but it won't be drought-busting rainfall. Totals may reach one inch in spots.

Beyond Thursday, we can expect rain to wrap up and the cold air to arrive just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will take a couple of days to fall, but we should see about a 20 degree drop in those two days. Saturday and Sundays highs will only rest in the upper 50s to low 60s as we welcome the sunshine back. Overnight lows will also drop down toward the upper 30s. Sweater weather will stick around for the first part of next week too.