Tiny taste of winter tonight

After a cold, but quiet start to our weekend, our Saturday weather took off and included some nice sunshine which warmed us into the mid 40s. Now, we are looking for a small taste of winter coming in tonight with a low pressure. This event will be mostly rain, but there is a growing chance for some wet snow to mix in with the rain at times especially north of I-64 and the higher elevations of eastern KY. Only a cold, soaking rain is expected for southern KY.

The best time to receive snow will be between midnight and 5 am, but I don't believe it will snow the entire time as temperatures will likely hang around the mid 30s most of the night. Any accumulations we see in our area will be light, less than half an inch. A coating on your car or the grass is a possibility by morning, but roads will remain drivable for Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be gray and gloomy again with drizzle and high temperatures only up to the low 40s.

The new work week will start very chilly with the chance for a few more snow showers through Monday. By Tuesday, we see some sun return and temperatures will head for the 50s. Midweek brings us the 60s and a nice dry stretch!