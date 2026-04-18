Today's rain leads to a cool Sunday

It has been a pretty active day here in the Commonwealth as a cold front has blown through bringing us rain and leaving us some cooler air in its wake. The rain and any storm will wrap up overnight and skies will begin to clear. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s tonight then only push up to 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. That means that we stay in the 50s for most of the day. If you have outdoor plans, you'll need a jacket. Sunday does bring plentiful sunshine and also dry weather and that nice trend will continue through next week with only small rain chances. Another warming trend is ahead too with highs in the 70s and 80s.