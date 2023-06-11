Tornado warned storms this evening

Strong storms have been firing up across southern KY this afternoon into the evening. A few Tornado Warnings have been in place and these could also be very large hail-makers! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for our whole viewing area until 11:00 tonight. Please stay weather aware throughout this evening and into tonight as the worst of it is moving through now and will continue to progress into eastern KY later on. Stay safe!
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 17:00:57-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.