Tornado Watch for Southern KY

Severe storms and very heavy rain continue to roll through KY today and conditions seem to be possible for an isolated tornado or two. The Tornado Watch lasts until 7 pm and covers Boyle, Lincoln, Casey, and Russell counties in our area plus points farther southwest. We already saw two Tornado Warnings early this morning in our area, and may see a few more before the day is over. A Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop while a Warning means that a tornado has been spotted or on the ground. Have a plan now for if/when a Tornado Warning is issued. Remember C-DUCK. Close doors inside your home, go downstairs/basement if you have one, get under something sturdy, get in the center of your home like a bathroom or closet, and keep away from glass doors or windows.