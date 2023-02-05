Tranquil weather to start week

The weekend is winding down and there really was not much to complain about. We had sun on Saturday and clouds today along with wind, but both days were mild. Now, as we enter a new work week, we see the calm, tranquil weather is sticking around for another day or two. Overnight, we'll see some of the clouds clear and that will help us fall toward freezing. Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and mild air. More changes are coming later in the week, but at least for Monday and Tuesday, you can expect at least one of those days to be sunny and the other to be the warmest of the week. By midweek, we will see a cold front bring in some rain chances. Tuesday will mostly be dry but a stray shower north is likely as the front begins to stall out near the Ohio River.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the most active with rain showers through both days so those are the days to have the umbrella. The temperatures will still be very spring-like most of the week. Once the cold front sweeps through Thursday temperatures will take a small dive into Friday and Saturday. At the end of the rain, there is a chance we could take another small swipe from winter as light rain and snow showers could fall early Saturday as temperatures hang out around freezing. After that, we see the sun pop out next Sunday and we get right back up into the mid 40s and low 50s.