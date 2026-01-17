Happy Saturday! Our Saturday will be a cold one, with temperatures only reaching the middle 30s and a few snow showers possible. Some of us may see a snow squall, but the chances are low today. This evening, temperatures will tumble to the teens, and Sunday will be a very cold day with highs reaching the mid-20s. MLK day will follow suit with highs in the 20s and overnight lows reaching the single digits. The workweek will see temperatures in the 20s and 30s, with a chance of a wintry system passing through Thursday into Friday. The impacts of that storm are too far in the forecast to determine.
Trending colder for the weekend
Scattered snow showers are possible through the afternoon
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.