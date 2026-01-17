Trending colder for the weekend

Happy Saturday! Our Saturday will be a cold one, with temperatures only reaching the middle 30s and a few snow showers possible. Some of us may see a snow squall, but the chances are low today. This evening, temperatures will tumble to the teens, and Sunday will be a very cold day with highs reaching the mid-20s. MLK day will follow suit with highs in the 20s and overnight lows reaching the single digits. The workweek will see temperatures in the 20s and 30s, with a chance of a wintry system passing through Thursday into Friday. The impacts of that storm are too far in the forecast to determine.