Trending toward normal

After a couple of very active and very wet days, we finally have dried out and even have seen some sunshine to wrap up our midweek day. Now that the cold front has passed through the Commonwealth, we will see a drop in temperatures this evening into the night. Lows should dip to the mid 30s, but stay above freezing. Still be careful on the roads as some of the lingering moisture could freeze. For late week, we get a nice break from the active weather and temperatures will be a bit closer to average or seasonable (40s), but we stay windy and another rain-maker is likely to roll through the Bluegrass this coming weekend. The temperature trend is the coolest for Friday with highs in the low 40s then return to the mid/upper 40s for the weekend. Next week, drier weather is looking like a good possibility with highs still in the upper 40s.