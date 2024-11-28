Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Turkey day looking drier and cooler

Rain wraps up early today
462566099_2272234463141990_4322480934689601776_n.jpg
wlex
462566099_2272234463141990_4322480934689601776_n.jpg
462565424_923910749849558_8186300763414906477_n.jpg
Posted

After a night of some soaking rain showers, we have the rain pushing out of Kentucky and will leave us with a drying day as we turn much cooler. Today's high temperatures will only reach the mid 40s hopefully with a little bit of sky clearing later in the day. Otherwise, it will be a gray holiday. Tonight, temperatures will fall sharply and with some wind it will feel as cold as the low 20s to upper teens! This blast of winter air will stay put through Friday and the weekend. The good news is that Friday is dry, but there is a chance for a few snow showers flying for the weekend. Eventually, our temperature trend will grow a little as we move back to the 40s late next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18