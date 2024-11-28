Turkey day looking drier and cooler

After a night of some soaking rain showers, we have the rain pushing out of Kentucky and will leave us with a drying day as we turn much cooler. Today's high temperatures will only reach the mid 40s hopefully with a little bit of sky clearing later in the day. Otherwise, it will be a gray holiday. Tonight, temperatures will fall sharply and with some wind it will feel as cold as the low 20s to upper teens! This blast of winter air will stay put through Friday and the weekend. The good news is that Friday is dry, but there is a chance for a few snow showers flying for the weekend. Eventually, our temperature trend will grow a little as we move back to the 40s late next week.