Turning Active and Rainy This Week

We've been dry most of today, but our next weather-maker is on its way and already bringing a few rain showers in. Most of these are light and will remain light through the night, but the action will pick up tomorrow. Overnight, we will see a front bring us scattered rain showers with a rumble of thunder not out of the question, but Monday and Tuesday will be the more active days. We have a Slight Risk for severe storms over Lexington, north and west covering more than half the state for Monday. Right now, it looks as though we will have some showers through the morning and early afternoon before seeing a decent break toward the evening.

As we head into the night and early Tuesday morning another round (stronger) will roll in. This line has the potential to hold some strong or even severe thunderstorms with very heavy rain and strong wind gusts. The rest of Tuesday will be scattered rain showers with an isolated thunderstorm. Between one and two inches of rainfall total is possible across the Commonwealth between Sunday evening through Tuesday evening. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s both days as moisture content in the air builds as well. After the cold front sweeps through late Tuesday, another small drop in temperatures heads our way where we'll top out in the 50s and low 60s again for a few days leading into next weekend.