Turning active for Thursday

The weather has been one for the books this week with multiple days of sunshine and warming temperatures. Today, we've topped out well into the 60s and the winds have picked up signifying weather changes on the horizon. As we transition into late week, we are watching a low pressure setting up and will be sweeping through the Commonwealth on Thursday. Scattered rain showers along with times of thunder will be the case through the evening and into the night. Rain totals will be pushing up between half and three quarters of an inch by early Friday morning. Once we move beyond Thursday, things will quiet down for Friday, but another shot of colder air arrives just in time for the weekend. We could even see a snowflake mix with rain drops on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. We have an eye on some active weather possible mid next week.