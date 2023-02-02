Turning dry, but very cold soon

Some may be waking up to a few snow flurries or some light mixing showers mainly in southern KY and even slick roads. Otherwise, it's a quiet start across the Commonwealth and now that

we are wrapping up these few rounds of winter, we'll start to welcome more sunshine and calm conditions for not only today, but the next few days. This means we will

get a chance to see the mud dry up a bit before out next weather-maker comes in next week. I don't look for much sun today, but there will be times it shows itself. Today

is Groundhog Day so time will tell what Mr. Phil says is the verdict for early spring or continued winter. No matter what he says, spring is only 46 days away.

Though, we

don't have snow expected tonight, we do have another small taste of winter as a passing dry cold front will send our temperatures falling to the 20s overnight and wind

comes too. Wind chills will be dangerous up near the Great Lakes, and we get in on some not pleasant wind chills as we plummet to the teens for early Friday morning. Friday will then turn sunny, but we stay around or below freezing all day. The weekend will bring some friendlier weather as we continue our dry trend. Plenty of sunshine is on the horizon and more spring-like temperatures

come too. Highs will run up into the upper 40s by Sunday and the mid 50s for the first half of next work week before rain makes a comeback Wednesday.