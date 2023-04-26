Turning rainier late week

After a lovely stretch of weather early this week, we will see more changes coming in for late week and it includes rain, of course. Tonight, we stay dry as the low pressure will roll up from the southwest. It will be a dry start to Thursday as the rain won't begin until the afternoon. So your morning commute and plans will not be washed out. Later in the day, we can expect increasing clouds and developing showers. Some of the rain may be heavy around evening commute time and into Thursday night. Several showers will still be around for at least part of the day Friday, maybe even a thunderstorm as well. The next bigger chance for rain comes again on Sunday. The temperature trend will stay mild to warm with highs in the upper 60s into the weekend, then we cool into next week as the 50 return and stay put for a bit. Next week, at least, does look drier though.