Turning Soggy for Sunday

It has been a solid week since we have see any rain falling across our viewing area and today's coverage has been pretty sparse, but enough to kick up a fuss for some with some moderate to heavy showers. Rain totals have measured similar to last Saturday too, mostly traces up to a few hundredths of an inch. We can expect a wetter and more active day Sunday though. Overnight, a few showers will continue to move through and don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder.

Overall, the action won't be strong for Sunday, but we will begin with light rain covering a good part of the state in the morning, potentially a midday break then a better shot at heavier rain and some thunderstorms for the afternoon. If the clouds break enough to see some sun, then the potential for a strong storm can't be ruled out. Central KY will be under a marginal risk for severe storms Sunday. Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from a few tenths of an inch up to three quarters of an inch by the end of the day.

Next week looks to be quite the opposite of last week with better chances for rain than not almost every day. The exception may be Tuesday where most should stay dry. Temperatures will also cool off some, but mostly run around normal for this time of October. We should see highs sticking to the mid 70s and lows near 60 degrees give or take.