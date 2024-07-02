Turning unsettled soon

July returned full force today with afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s with added humidity. Now we are looking toward midweek with hope for some rain showers. The storm action will be on the rise into the 4th of July with much of the action between Wednesday night and mid afternoon Thursday. Part of our state is under a Slight Risk for severe storms, and part is under a Marginal Risk. This may put a damper on some of your 4th plans, but it won't be raining and storming all day. Do have a backup plan and if you hear thunder, go inside! The rest of the work week will hold more scattered showers and thunderstorms before we quiet down into the weekend. Temperatures, also, won't be quite as hot after Wednesday. We will settle down around the mid and upper 80s for a few days.