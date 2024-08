Happy Saturday! The sunshine is here to stay all weekend long but it will be getting hot! Highs reach the upper 80s/low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, slightly above average for the end of August. With this, the humidity cranks up as well. Highs reach the mid 90s by the beginning of the week and stay mostly dry. Our next chance for rain won't be until the middle of the work week.

Have a great weekend!