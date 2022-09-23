Turning warmer this weekend

This weekend will be a great first one of fall, but a chance for rain showers may threaten some as a low pressure will roll in. First, we have a cloud increase with a warm coming. A stray overnight shower can't be ruled out, but most stay dry as the air is still very dry. Humidity levels will need to come up before rain will reach the ground and that is more likely to happen Saturday. Our game day forecast will be dry except for the stray shower and we will warm to the mid 70s, but gusts of wind at times. As a cold front from the parent low pressure slides in Sunday, it brings a slightly higher chance for rain before we clear out later in the day. Sunday's highs will reach the upper 70s. Almost all of next work week stays sunny and cooler with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.