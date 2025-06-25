Two more harsh heat days

This week hasn't quite made it into the record books for Lexington, but it has certainly been a challenging one with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values in the 100s. We do have some relief in sight as we near the weekend. Thursday and Friday will still be hot with highs in the 90s. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances continue to lie on the table. Tomorrow will bring a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms mainly in eastern KY. For the weekend, unfortunately, the storm chances will ramp up a bit as our heat subsides some. We will still be hot and in the upper 80s. More active weather will then push into next work week with storms likely on Monday and Tuesday, eventually drying out with more sun and temperatures in the mid 80s for mid and late week.