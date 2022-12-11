Two nice days before more rain

Another weekend has come and gone and this one was decent. Now that we are rolling into a new work week, we have the potential to finally see some sunshine soon, because it has been way too long! About 6 days to be exact. Monday may start with some fog, but we should see clouds and fog clearing out by midday at least and some sun throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool...in the mid 40s.

The low and mid 50s will traverse our way for Tuesday through Thursday. This is as a low pressure slides in from the Midwest. This same low pressure has been dumping heavy snow in parts of the Pacific northwest and as it comes in, it will likely remain all rain. Heavy rain is a possibility too Wednesday into Thursday.

After that, the cold front does its job and sends temperatures plummeting into the 30s for highs for late week and next weekend. There is not much in the way to snow other than a chance for flurries Friday and Saturday. We are two weeks exactly until Christmas and that part of December is looking cold.