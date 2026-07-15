Things have been hot but pretty quiet so far this work week, and we'll stay on the hot side for a couple more days. This is your typical summer pattern as we see a sun/cloud mix every day along with a few showers or storms popping in the hottest part of the day. Thursday will bring a few stray showers, but those could still put down good amounts of rain. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s through the end of the week before falling slightly to the upper 80s into the weekend. Rain and thunder chances will be highest (50%) on Friday. Next week, looks very similar only high temperatures may drop off just a smidge.