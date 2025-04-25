Umbrellas are needed today

It's a fairly quiet start to our Friday, but you can expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with nearly everyone seeing some rain at some point. Keep the umbrella around. The chance for severe storms will be very low, but rain could still be heavy at times. Rain totals look to be between half an inch and three quarters of an inch, with some receiving a bit more if storms train. After the cold front, temperatures will tumble a bit for the weekend. Saturday starts with clouds and highs only in the mid to upper 60s, but clearing comes in for Sunday. Overall, the weekend will be quiet and that nice weather will stick around for early next work week. A few more storm chances arrive mid and late week just before Oaks and Derby.