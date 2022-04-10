Umbrellas up for Monday

Today was a beauty and sure felt much better than the past couple of days plus we saw abundant sunshine which made it look so nice. It's like we've just flipped the switch and moved right back into spring. The spring like weather will continue for the next several days, but not lovely weather. A couple of large low pressures will glide in bringing us a chance for scattered rain showers off and on for Monday and Tuesday before a stronger thunderstorm risk heads our way for Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Rain totals will be up around one inch by the end of Tuesday.

High temperatures this week will go from the mid 60s tomorrow to the low and mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before the cold front drops us into the mid 60s again for late week. We will dry out and see some more sun for most of Good Friday and Saturday before a few more rain showers show up on Easter Sunday.