Unsettled for half the weekend

What a hot and humid day we've had here in the Commonwealth. A few showers or a storm may be around this evening, but things will quiet into the night as we keep very warm. The weekend will bring in a split of weather. Saturday will be pretty active with rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be quite heavy and isolated flooding issues is still a chance like the last few weeks. Sunday will be much more quiet with drier weather, but a surge in the heat again. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s Sunday then hit the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Later next work week brings the scattered storm action back to Kentucky again.