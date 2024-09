Happy Monday! It has been a hot and humid start to fall, but temperatures will soon be dropping. A stalled front will spark up some showers and storms this evening and into Tuesday. The severe threat is low this evening, but there is a possibility for some storms to become strong on Tuesday. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats with these thunderstorms. Tuesday our temperatures fall to the upper 70s and we stay there for the rest of the work week.

Have a great evening!