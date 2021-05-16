Watch
Unsettled Start to Work Week

Big warmth coming soon
Posted at 5:08 PM, May 16, 2021
Our weekend will begin to wrap up with drier conditions after some rain showers this morning. A stationary boundary in southern KY will retreat to the west and it will be replaced with a warm front. This front will begin to lift northward through Kentucky overnight and into Monday. As this happens, rain chances will ramp up overnight with some local heavy showers and a rumble of thunder not out of the question. The unsettled weather with rain and storms will linger through a chunk of our Monday and Tuesday too, but not every day this week hold a rain chance. Northern and central KY should receive the bulk of the rain with totals looking to be up to 1 inch by late Monday.

As the low pressure slides eastward on Tuesday, it will eventually fall apart from a very strong ridge of high pressure set to build over the eastern part of the U.S. by Wednesday. This will really help us to not only dry out and see the sun, but warm up too. We were stuck under a cooler-than-normal weather pattern for a couple of weeks, but this week that changes as we see a good stretch of 80°+ days showing up in the 8 day forecast. Thursday begins the 80 degree days and it looks to continue all the way through next weekend. We are still 35 days from the official start of summer, but later this week will certainly be feeling like summer has rolled into the Bluegrass!

