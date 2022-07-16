Unsettled Sunday ahead

After a decent, but hot and humid Saturday we have another round of unsettled weather with rain and storms coming Sunday and lasting into the start of the work week. Tonight, a stray shower or rumble of thunder is possible, but most will stay dry until around midday Sunday. The low pressure and cold front will drape across the state but move pretty slowly as it moves southeast. Rain will be heavy at times and thunderstorms may be strong at times as well. A marginal risk for severe weather exists for most of our viewing area Sunday including central, southern and eastern KY. The main threat will be high winds.

Storms will be scattered through the evening into the night and come again for Monday. Rain totals look to be up around one inch or more by late Monday. A stray shower may linger into early Tuesday otherwise we'll dry out and then see the heat kick in. Much of next week will be hot and humid as high temperatures soar up to the low and mid 90s and feel like 100° by Wednesday.