Unsettled weather coming this week

Our Sunday is off and running and we're already seeing some light showers around, or at least sprinkles. This is what we can expect through much of our Sunday with a better chance for showers arriving later this evening. Keep the umbrella around just in case. Afternoon highs may only make it to 60 degrees. Unsettled weather will linger this coming work week as we have a chance to see some rain daily along with the gloom. Rain totals over the next 5 days might be pretty impressive. The temperature trend will also remain cooler than normal and that will carry us to Halloween. As of now, the rain looks like it will move out in time for trick-or-treating, but it will be chilly.