Unsettled Weather Kicks Off New Week

Our second weekend in July has proven much more July-like than last weekend with plenty of showers around both Saturday and today. The action has been a bit more isolated and lighter today thanks to more cloud cover especially earlier this morning. This afternoon, we have seen a few more breaks in the clouds which could lead to a couple more stronger thunderstorms through this evening and even rolling into tonight. So far, we have been severe weather-free today and we would love to keep it that way, but any storm that fires up still has the potential to bring some strong wind gusts and very heavy rain.

Over the past couple of days, our rainfall totals have been anywhere between a few tenths of an inch all the way to two inches near western KY like Elizabethtown. As the low pressure continues to spin right over the Ohio Valley, we still have the potential to pick up more rain, but it will eventually travel a bit further north as a Bermuda high pressure slides westward. This will actually help us to see a bit of drier weather toward midweek with more sun than rain. High temperatures will continue to climb through the low to mid 80s by then before we see our next better chance for showers and storms toward next weekend.