Unsettled weather this week

Happy Monday! A stunning start to the week, but don't get too used to it. Storms and showers are firing up on Tuesday night. Monday evening is calm and quiet, we stay warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. A cold front will start to move through the state tomorrow afternoon, sparking showers and storms in the late afternoon/evening. Depending on where you are at, a marginal or slight risk for severe weather will go into effect tomorrow. The front stalls and we deal with rounds of showers and storms through the end of the week, with a few storms sticking around for Derby day.

Have a great evening!