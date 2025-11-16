Very cold Monday morning

We have a cold night ahead of us as clear skies will help our temperatures to plummet to the low 30s and some the upper 20s. This will be a cold start to Monday, but the day will moderate to the mid to upper 50s. Enjoy the one dry day with sun tomorrow because rain will arrive Monday night and essentially last through the remainder of the work week. Tuesday and Thursday look to be the most active with heavy showers possible, also some thunderstorms. Nothing looks severe at this time, but rain totals could be between 1 and 2 inches over the next 5 days. Daily high temperatures will gradually warm to the mid 60s by mid week and keep mild through the end of the week. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.