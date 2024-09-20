Very hot weekend ahead

Summer 2024 keeps throwing heat in our direction, and we have another hot day and weekend ahead. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s every day with moderate humidity. It won't feel soupy, so that is a silver lining, but you will need to stay safe in the heat, especially if you are outdoors. Our Friday will be fully dry with just a few cumulus clouds around this afternoon, but both Saturday and Sunday will hold a small chance for a stray shower. Heading into next week, we stay warm with daily shots at rain before cooling into the upper 70s later in the week.