Very small chance for a shower today

This work week has just been a beauty weather wise as we've seen abundant sunshine and very pleasant temperatures, but changes are coming for late week. A weak cold front will track through the Ohio Valley this morning through early afternoon mostly sending us an increase in clouds, but some lucky ducks may see just a few sprinkles. Most of the "action" will stay in central and northern KY, and will come and go quickly so don't expect much for rain. This afternoon, many of the clouds will clear back out as high temperatures head up for the upper 70s again.

Enjoy the warmth because the aforementioned cold front will do its job in dropping our temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Highs will run in the low 60s putting us well below normal. We remain fully dry through the weekend and most of next week as we start to warm back up, but there is a storm system that we are watching that will likely bring us some rain by midweek.