Very small rain chance soon

It has been another fantastic weather day here in the Bluegrass with abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs have reached the 80 degree mark here in Lexington and for many and we have more of this same weather coming again for Friday and the upcoming weekend. The weekend will bring one small change and that is a chance for a few rain showers mainly late Saturday into early Sunday. This is a weak cold front that likely will not bring a soaking rain, but anything will help. Many spots in Kentucky have seen half of the rain needed to be at normal for this time of very late summer.

More rain is expected off the east coast and in the Atlantic ocean from hurricane Lee expected to travel north and make landfall between Maine and Nova Scotia sometime late Saturday. After the chance for rain, we return to the seasonably warm weather with sunshine next week. Daily highs will rest around normal (low 80s) and overnight lows around the mid 50s.