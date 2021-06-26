Very Summer-Like Sunday

Our first full weekend of summer has proven very summer-like as temperatures have been running well into the 80s with heat index values up to around 90 degrees for some. It has been a nice and sunny day with scattered clouds around, but we'll likely stay fully dry today. Tomorrow, that changes as the Bermuda high continues pushing further east and a low pressure begins to bring more instability to us. We are watching a strong storm system brewing and blowing through the Midwest for the past couple of days and there are even some tornado warnings being issued, but we are in the clear from severe weather today and likely Sunday as well as our environment is a bit more stable.

Daytime heating Sunday will likely cause a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms here and there which is your typical summer pattern. There will be a lot of rain falling from the Michigan area all the way down toward Texas so there are multiple flood watches in effect. Again, we won't see that much action other than scattered showers chances beginning tomorrow and lasting through most of next week. The air will run hot and humid through Tuesday with heat index values reaching the low 90s before a cold front will bring relief later in the week.