Very Warm Sunday with a Shower

A weak cold front has dropped a few showers on us today, some being very heavy, but very little lightning or thunder to go with the rain. We can expect a bit more activity through the evening hours before drying out overnight. Sunday looks to be very similar to today as plenty of moisture is still surging well south of Kentucky. We will begin the day dry with some sun, but a partly to mostly cloudy day will likely be the case. We should see enough sun to help us warm to the mid 80s again making for the last really warm day for a while.

As we transition into a new work week, everything changes. A strong cold front will be responsible for higher rain and thunderstorm chances starting Monday and lasting through late Wednesday. As the cold front barrels through, we will not only see the probability of heavy rain, but also much cooler air in the wake. Temperatures which have felt very summer-like will be cut suddenly down to the 70s and even 60s for highs by mid and late week!

Fall officially begins Wednesday and will it ever feel like it. By Thursday, we'll dry out again with sunshine reigning through the weekend. Sweater weather will also persist.