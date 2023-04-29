Warm and cloudy Saturday

Happy Saturday! We will have a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. A couple of showers may still be around in the afternoon, but they will be isolated. Saturday night into Sunday will be a bit wetter with several showers around from a cold front and cooler temperatures for Sunday afternoon. This cold front will keep us in the 50s for the beginning of the work week but we will slowly warm up by the end of the week and into Derby weekend. As of right now, we could see a bit of rain on Oaks and Derby day but we are still a few days out so things could change!

Have a great weekend!