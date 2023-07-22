Warm and drier weekend

Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful weekend ahead with slightly cooler temperatures and a lot less humidity. We have some slight rain chances both today and Sunday but they are low, near 10%. Our highs today climb to the low/mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be slightly warmer with a bit more sunshine. High pressure sticks around for a few days, keeping us nice and dry. The humidity and heat return by mid-week with highs soaring to the low 90s by the end of the week!

Have a great weekend!