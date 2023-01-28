Warm and dry Saturday

Happy Saturday! It will be a beautiful start to the weekend. We will have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day with highs warming to the mid 50s. On Saturday evening we could start to see some rain showers moving into Central Kentucky, making for a wet Sunday ahead. We will stay warm enough to keep the precipitation to just rain. Rain will start to clear out by the afternoon but temperatures will start to drop back to the mid/upper 30s by Tuesday. More rain and snow chances will stick around throughout the week.

Have a great weekend!