Warm and humid for Mom

Our weekend has been a decent and very summer-like one so far with plenty of clouds around and humid air, too. We have seen very little in the way of rain today, and fortunately, tomorrow will be much of the same as we're trending drier for your Mother's Day Sunday. Yes, of course, a stray shower is likely, but overall we are seeing a drier pattern take over as many of the lines of action, or rain, have been falling apart before reaching us. You may want to have the umbrella around, but many will not need it tomorrow. There is a chance for a strong thunderstorm or two later in the evening, but even this is looking to stick to western KY instead of central. A marginal risk for severe storms exists for our southwestern counties stretching over to western KY.

Sunday will be the last of the warm and humid days for a bit. We are needing rain, but I don't believe we will see much Sunday or Monday. Monday morning may hold a shower then we start the calmer and more settled pattern as we head on through the work week. Tuesday and beyond look dry with more sun. Temperatures, in the wake of the cold front early Monday, will dip to the low/mid 70s and stay there through next week. Warmth does gradually come back toward the end of the week with another chance for showers and storms on Friday. Happy Mother's Day!