Warm and partly cloudy for Mother's Day

Posted at 8:30 AM, May 14, 2023
2023-05-14

Happy Sunday and happy Mother's Day! We are trending a bit drier today but we still have the potential for some isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Strong to severe storms are possible, but mostly west of I-65. A marginal severe risk is in place for our southwestern counties. We will climb to the low 80s this afternoon with a bit of sunshine by the late afternoon/early evening hours. Monday, we may see a few more rain showers throughout the morning before we start our calmer and quiet settled pattern. Sunshine moves in Tuesday with temperatures just slightly cooler in the mid/upper 70s for the remainder of the week. More shower chances move back in on Friday.

