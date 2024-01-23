Warm and rainy week ahead

Happy Tuesday! We are starting to thaw out and the snow is beginning to melt. Rain is on the radar today with isolated showers on and off throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s/low 50s and we continue to get warmer and warmer this week. On top of this, our rain chances continue. Wednesday through Thursday brings in more widespread showers as well as our weekend. Some areas could pick up over 2 inches of rain in the next 7 days! Be careful on the roads.

Have a great day!

