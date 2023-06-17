Warm and sunny Father's Day weekend

Happy Saturday! We are in for a hazy afternoon with highs in the low/mid 80s. Most of us will enjoy the sunshine but our southeastern counties may have a few more clouds lingering this afternoon. The weekend continues to trend dry for Sunday, perfect if you are celebrating Dad! We will be a little bit warmer with highs in the mid/upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. We continue to stay warm and in the 80s throughout the week. We have rain and storm chances moving in on Monday and Tuesday as a low pressure system sits just south of us.

Have a great weekend!