Happy Groundhog day! While Phil saw his shadow, declaring 6 more weeks of winter, central Kentucky is feeling more like Spring today. Highs will reach the upper 50s/low 60s this afternoon with clouds breaking for the second-half of your day. It will be breezy this afternoon, with winds 15-20 mph from the south. We get even warmer on Monday, highs in the mid 60s! We bounce around between the 50s and 60s throughout the rest of the week with rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day!