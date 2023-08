Happy Tuesday! Another beautiful day ahead for Central Kentucky with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. Humidity will be much lower with dew points in the 50s both today and tomorrow. The mid to upper 80s will remain throughout the rest of the work week with rain chances returning Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The mugginess will also be returning by the end of the week and our temperatures will soar to the low 90s again for the weekend.

Have a great day!