Happy Monday! It has been a beautiful sunny afternoon throughout the Bluegrass, and we have a lot more where that came from! We have a clear night ahead with temperatures dropping into the 40s overnight. High pressure remains in control for the next few days, keeping us dry and mostly sunny. Highs reach the mid/upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through, cooling us to the upper 60s for the end of the week.

Have a great evening!