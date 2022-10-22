Warm and Sunny Weekend

Happy Saturday! Get ready for a beautiful weekend ahead with warmer temperatures and some sunshine! Our highs on both Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. And, we could be getting even warmer at the start of the week, reaching near 80 degrees on Monday! While the weekend will be beautiful, it will still be dry and we could really use some rain! We are watching a system that could bring some rain chances behind a cold front next week. The front will cool us back down to the mid 60s, closer to our average temperatures around this time of year. But, we expect to be unseasonably warm through October.

Have a great weekend!

