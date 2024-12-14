Warm and wet weekend

Happy Saturday! We return to the 50s today, but with the warmth also comes some rain. The majority of our Saturday will be dry with clouds building in by the afternoon. Widespread rain will be possible early this evening and continue overnight into Sunday. Rain could get heavy at times so be careful on the roads. Sunday will start off a bit wet but we dry out and stay cloudy for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s. An unsettled pattern continues for the first part of our week before our temperatures tank again by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!