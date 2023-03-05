Warm and windy Monday

After a much-needed quiet weather weekend, we will end things on a cool note overnight with a mostly clear sky and lows in the 40s. Monday will bring the sunshine back, but it will be similar to this afternoon, high or medium level clouds blocking some of the sun. That should not stop our temperatures from reaching the low 70s for highs though! That will feel great, but with the warmth comes some wind again. This wind will be nothing like what we experienced Friday, in fact, gusts should only get up to 30 mph or so. Those working on power lines need to be careful in the wind tomorrow. Tuesday will remain calm, but a bit cooler from a weak and mostly dry cold front that ushers in cooler air. High temperatures for Tuesday through Friday should keep in the 50s. The ground gets a chance to dry out fully until Thursday and Friday. Higher chances for rain exist Friday with a passing cold front which will cool us down to the 40s for next weekend. And the middle of March looks just as cool.