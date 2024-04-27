Warm and windy start to the weekend

Happy Saturday! We have a warm weekend ahead. Highs will reach the upper 70s/low 80s later this afternoon with winds moving in from the south at around 15-20 mph. An isolated shower will be possible later this afternoon but most of us will stay nice and dry. More sunshine is in store for Sunday with even warmer temperatures. We stay well-above average throughout the work week with thunderstorm chances moving in by mid-week. As of right now, there are a few rain chances sticking around next weekend for the Kentucky Derby.

Have a great weekend!