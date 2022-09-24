Warm and windy Sunday

So far so good for our weekend minus a few rain showers overnight and into this morning. We have dried out just in time for football time in the Bluegrass this evening and the weather should remain nice all night. A cold front will be passing through tomorrow so for Sunday we can expect an isolated rain shower or two especially in the morning, but we will see the warmth continue to pick up with highs in the upper 70s along with some wind. Gusts may exceed 30 mph at times. The cold front will soon send temperatures back down to the 60s for most of next work week as we stay fully dry. The week days will be wonderful with bright sun, but we know things will soon change.

We are watching the Tropics for the next system that could impact our weather next weekend. Tropical Storm Ian has a projected path to the north from the Caribbean. As of now, it could make landfall on the Gulf Coast and head north toward Kentucky. That might mean we turn pretty wet and cooler. Stay tuned for the forecast.